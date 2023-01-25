The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Sod turning marks start of $26m upgrade to dangerous Thornton intersection

Updated January 25 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 1:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Mayor Cr Philip Penfold pictured at the intersection - the corner of Government Road and Raymond Terrace Road, Thornton. File photograph.

Work will soon get underway on a $26 million project to upgrade the dangerous Government Road and Raymond Terrace Road intersection at Thornton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.