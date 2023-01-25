Hunter Valley residents will benefit from a boost to frontline emergency care, with the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government today announcing a new ambulance station will be built at Branxton.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said the new ambulance station is a big win for Branxton and the surrounding communities.
A site for the new station will be determined following further planning and consultation with key stakeholders including the community, Cessnock City Council and local emergency services personnel.
The new ambulance station will feature internal parking for emergency ambulance vehicles, vehicle wash facilities, staff parking, multipurpose spaces to support staff education and rest, logistics and storage spaces, an office area for administration as well as staff amenities.
"The Liberal and Nationals Government are committed to ensuring locals continue to receive timely access to emergency care when and where they need it most," Mr Layzell said.
"The Branxton station, along with new ambulance stations earmarked for Gateshead, Swansea, Medowie, and refurbishments of Stockton and Tea Gardens is yet another way we are meeting growing the emergency health needs of the regions now and into the future.
"The investment will create more jobs in the local area and provide a better working environment for our amazing paramedics who are giving their utmost to serve communities across our great state."
Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the announcement forms part of a record $1.76 billion NSW Government investment which will transform NSW Ambulance services over the next four years with more than 2000 extra staff, including 1858 paramedics, and 30 new ambulance stations across NSW.
Over 700 of these new positions will be in regional locations.
"Ambulance services are experiencing unprecedented demand across rural and regional NSW, and this new ambulance station for Branxton will keep us ahead of the curve," Mrs Taylor said.
The new ambulance stations for the Branxton, Gateshead and Swansea communities are being delivered as part of the $615.5 million NSW Ambulance Infrastructure program.
In total, more than $1 billion is being invested across three major NSW Ambulance infrastructure programs, with more than 100 projects announced since 2014.
The NSW Government's $1 billion investment in NSW Ambulance infrastructure includes:
