Regional Health Minister announces new ambulance station for Branxton

Updated January 25 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 2:44pm
Member for Upper Hunter David Laysell and Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor announcing a new ambulance station for Branxton. Picture supplied.

Hunter Valley residents will benefit from a boost to frontline emergency care, with the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government today announcing a new ambulance station will be built at Branxton.

