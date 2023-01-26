This Friday night Maitland Regional Art Gallery will play host to a party brimming with colour, kindness, fun and best of all food.
Jayanto Tan, the artist behind 'Potluck Party Pai Ti Kong with the Ghosts', is coming to the gallery for an after hours artist encounter and potluck party.
Mr Tan's work has been on display in the gallery for the summer season, and has been very popular with its vivid colour and ceramics that look good enough to eat.
The potluck party is free, just come to the gallery from 5pm on Friday, January 27, and you don't need to bring a thing - the gallery is catering with food from a range of local restaurants.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery director Gerry Bobsien said the event will also celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year and serve as a wrap up of the many programs the gallery ran throughout January.
"January culminates with this celebration which brings together food, friends and family in a celebration of not only Chinese Lunar New Year, but of how we operate and work together.
"Jayanto Tan, this work is a celebration of not only his heritage and culture, but of all of us - that's why it's so colourful, because he says it represents all of us, and we are all beautiful together."
In creating the artwork, Mr Tan drew on ceremonial foods and simple market foods from his Indonesian childhood, as well as the food he has experienced here in Australia.
Mr Tan will be performing the Pandan Lamington story at the event, and there will be a chance for visitors to make their own air dried clay treats.
Ms Bobsien said she is always excited to host an artist as they represent their art and culture to the Maitland community.
"This is his first time exhibiting in Maitland," she said.
"It's so joyous and so happy, which is exactly what Jayanto is like, if you meet him it's infectious.
"He's a really beautiful man and gifted artist."
Ms Bobsien said she hopes attendees will walk away feeling like they've been wrapped in kindness.
There will be music in the gallery garden on the night, and don't forget a picnic blanket.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
