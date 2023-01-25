Where else can you go for a swim at the pool and see a movie at the same time?
Dive in Cinema is back again on Saturday, January 28, this time at Maitland Aquatic Centre with two family friendly movies screening by the pool.
Part of Maitland City Council's 'Make It Maitland this summer' program, the special event will start at 5.30pm with Around the World in 80 Days (G), followed by The Life of Pi (PG) at 8pm.
The evening will be rounded out with entertainment, food, laser tag, lawn games and free swim time.
Maitland City Council place activation officer Jasmin Rather said council is really excited to bring back Dive in Cinema.
"This year we've relocated to Maitland Aquatic Centre for a fantastic double feature of two delightful and enchanting family films," she said.
"From 4.30pm, little ones will be treated to the new 2022 animated feature Around the World in 80 Days, before older audiences settle in for a screening of Ang Lee's Oscar winning film Life of Pi from 7.30pm.
"We know from talking with our community that Dive In is a firm favourite, which is why we've brought it back for our 2023 summer program."
Tickets are essential and admission is $5 per person for an out of pool ticket, and $10 per person for an in pool ticket.
For more information or to buy tickets visit www.mymaitland.com.au/dive-in-cinema.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
