Pickers premiership star Matt Soper-Lawler played with fractured shoulder for year

Maitland Pickers premiership centre and player of the year Matt Soper-Lawler has revealed he played most of the 2022 season including the grand final and President's Cup win with a fractured shoulder.
The injury was revealed in post season scans which showed he required a bone graft on top of an expected shoulder reconstruction.
The scans showed a fracture in the glenoid rim which provides the stability for the shoulder
"It keeps your shoulder supported and keeps the joint in place. I fractured it and basically had no support so it was just dislocating out the front," Soper-Lawler said this week as the Pickers returned to preseason training track at Thornton.
"When they put me under and moved me across to the operating table, my shoulder apparently just popped straight out.
"The operation is what they call a latarjet procedure, basically it's a bit of a bone graft. They take a bit of bone and screw it where that glenroid rim is and that becomes your stability."
Soper-Lawler said his doctor believes the fracture occurred early in the 2022 season.
"It was one of the tougher things I've had to hide throughout the year," he said of carrying the injury.
"Probably the last few weeks of the season were the worst. That's when I was going into any tackle and it was just happening. The shoulder was just popping out even when I was running the ball.
"The last six weeks I was just held together with strapping tape.
"I guess everyone has injuries by the end of the year that they are hiding. I just had to find a way to not make it obvious. Play through it.
"It was pretty hectic especially those last four big games of the year.
"It would pop out and then slide back in. I'd have a few moments of being in agony and then the pain would subside a bit. It certainly wasn't fun."
Soper-Lawler expects to be able to return to play in early April.
