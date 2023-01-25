The Maitland Mercury
Pickers premiership star Matt Soper-Lawler played with fractured shoulder for year

Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 25 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:26pm
Pickers centre Matt Soper-Lawler played through the pain of a fractured shoulder to be part of the 2022 premiership. Picture by Marina Neil

Maitland Pickers premiership centre and player of the year Matt Soper-Lawler has revealed he played most of the 2022 season including the grand final and President's Cup win with a fractured shoulder.

