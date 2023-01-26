With just four rounds remaining the battle for Maitland first grade cricket finals spots is on in earnest with the a key match-up between City United and Kurri Weston Mulbring starting on Saturday at Kurri Central.
City are on top of the table equal with Western Suburbs on 43 points, while the Warriors are just four points back in third place eight points clear of fourth-placed Eastern Suburbs on 31.
Both City and KWM's two games since the resumption of cricket after the Christmas break have been washed out, however both side's batting line-ups posted 250-plus totals on day one of their round 10 clashes.
"We are cruising along, everyone in our top six has contributed this year. Our top four are really contributing," City skipper Matt Trappel said predicting a hard-fought two-day clash against the Warriors.
"Our bowlers haven't bowled since before Christmas and hopefully they can get on this round and have a good hit out
"Tim Baker was out with a calf injury before Christmas so he hasn't really had a bowl for a fair while
"Before Christmas Tim Burton and Isaac Coyle opened the bowling and had some really strong performances which showed our versatility because earlier it was Todd (Francis) and Andrew (Vickery) who were dominating with the spin.
"Ricky (Dent) and Karl (Bowd) are consistently putting on partnerships and have a couple of 100 run partnerships. Whenever they are starting the innings so well and laying a good platform it leaves us in good stead."
City has had a good record against KWM in recent seasons, including victory in the 2018-19 grand final.
"They are a very good side and have some quality players. I rate Steve Abel as one of the best all-rounders in the competition.
"We will need to be at our best, but I'm confident we are a better team that last season and can match everyone in the competition.
"Having two players like Josh (Trappel) and Burto (Tim Burton) coming back into the team has made us a lot stronger and given the team more confidence.
"The core of the team has been together now for three years and the boys are having a great time playing cricket and it is really showing.
"At the moment it is just making sure we take every game as it comes. We can't rock up and expect to play finals crickets."
In other matches on the weekend, Thornton host Tenambit Morpeth who are coming off their first win, Eastern Suburbs are home to Northern Suburbs and Western Suburbs and Raymond Terrace meet at Coronation Oval.
