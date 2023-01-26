The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

City v Warriors kicks off Maitland crickets battle for top four spots in earnest

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 26 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City United pace bowler Tim Burton has boosted his side since return from a year-long knee injury. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

With just four rounds remaining the battle for Maitland first grade cricket finals spots is on in earnest with the a key match-up between City United and Kurri Weston Mulbring starting on Saturday at Kurri Central.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.