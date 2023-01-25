Former West Ward councillor and Maitland Mayor Henry Meskauskas has had his more than half a century of community involvement recognised in this year's Australia Day Honours list.
Mr Meskauskas has been awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for service to the community of Maitland.
The Aberglasslyn resident said to receive the medal is an honour and a privilege.
"That someone thought of me, and thought I should deserve an award, I'm proud and chuffed and it brings tears to my eyes," he said.
In other news:
Mr Meskauskas has been serving his community since the 60s when he was a member of the Australian Army Reserve, not long after he was crowned Australia's butterfly champion (swimming) in 1963 and NSW state freestyle and butterfly champion (1960-1963).
Since then, he has been a member of and founded many other clubs and groups, from sport to bettering the community.
Mr Meskauskas said he has dedicated his life to service to the Maitland community because he simply likes to help people.
"When I see someone's not getting a fair deal or if they've been wronged, and I can see there is an avenue to help in some way, I'm usually the first one to jump in," he said.
"It's probably one of my weak spots."
Mr Meskauskas was on Maitland City Council for 32 years, and in his time served as mayor (1997), deputy mayor (1991, 1994-1996, 2003, 2008, 2010 and 2021) and councillor (1987-1997 and 2003-2021).
While on council, he spent time as chairperson on the Local Traffic Committee, Australia Day Committee, Maitland Sports Advisory Board, Rutherford Airport Committee, Hall of Fame Committee and Rutherford Youth Crime Committee.
In the sporting sphere, the swimming champion founded East Maitland Swimming Club in 1980, founded Maitland Sports Council in 1991, was president of Maitland District Schoolboys Rugby League from the late 1970s to 1980s and was president of Western Suburbs Schoolboys Rugby League.
He has also been involved in Western Suburbs Cricket Club, Telarah Cricket Club, Maitland Croquet Club and Woodberry Little Athletics Club.
These days, Mr Meskauskas is still very busy, involved with Maitland RSL sub-branch, where is honourary treasurer, Aberglasslyn-Rutherford Neighbourhood Watch where he is chairperson, and Club Maitland City where he is a chairman, board director and life member.
That's not all - he has also been a Justice of the Peace since 1972 and is a patron of the Maitland Federation of Justices of the Peace.
This isn't the first time Mr Meskauskas' dedication to the community has been recognised with an award.
He received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Hunter Valley District Council Returned and Services League of Australia in 2021, an Outstanding Service Award, Local Government NSW in 2020 and the McKell Award from the NSW Labor Party in 2018.
In 2017 Mr Meskauskas was inducted into the Maitland City Council Hall of Fame for services to sport.
He doesn't know who nominated him for the OAM, but said he thanks whoever did.
"I'd like to thank the people who nominated me and thought I was deserving of it, and all the ones I've helped over the years," he said.
"If I started back again, I'd do the same thing again, so I thank everyone for their kind support and I'd do it again."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.