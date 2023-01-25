The Maitland Mercury
Aberglasslyn's Henry Meskauskas named OAM recipient in Australia Day Honours list

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated January 26 2023 - 8:31am, first published 7:50am
Henry Meskauskas OAM at home in Aberglasslyn. Picture by Simone De Peak.

Former West Ward councillor and Maitland Mayor Henry Meskauskas has had his more than half a century of community involvement recognised in this year's Australia Day Honours list.

