It's been one year already since the new Maitland Hospital opened in Metford on January 19, 2022.
To celebrate, Hunter New England Health has organised a one year anniversary event on Friday, February 3 and all community members are invited to come along.
The event will go from 4pm to 8pm at the hospital, and there will be market stalls and entertainment, as well as the unveiling of the hospital's Foundation Stone and launch of the Aboriginal welcome wall.
A special cake cutting from the first baby born at the hospital will also take place.
Maitland Hospital general manager Christine Osborne said she is excited to celebrate the first anniversary of the hospital.
"Like all hospitals, we've had some challenges these past 12 months due to high rates of COVID-19 circulating in the community and other respiratory illnesses, as well as furloughing of staff," she said.
"This anniversary event is an opportunity for both staff and the community to come together and celebrate our incredible achievements - including the more than 50,000 emergency presentations and 6000 surgeries performed.
"We're also looking forward to welcoming back the first baby born at Maitland Hospital.
"I'd like to thank our volunteers and local health committee who have worked so tirelessly to pull together what I'm sure will be a wonderful event, as well as acknowledge our hardworking and dedicated staff who continue to go above and beyond."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
