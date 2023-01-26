The Maitland Mercury
Norm Burton OAM named Maitland's first Freeman of the City in nine years

Updated January 26 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:44pm
Norm Burton OAM on stage at Maitland City Council's 2023 Australia Day Awards Ceremony. Picture by Simone De Peak.

Lifelong East Maitland resident Norm Burton OAM has been named a Freeman of the City at Thursday morning's 2023 Australia Day awards ceremony, recognising his decades of service to the local community.

