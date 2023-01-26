Lifelong East Maitland resident Norm Burton OAM has been named a Freeman of the City at Thursday morning's 2023 Australia Day awards ceremony, recognising his decades of service to the local community.
He is the first person to be named Freeman of the City in Maitland since 2014.
Mr Burton is best known as the dealer principal of Maitland and Port Stephens Toyota - a business he started with his late wife Maureen in 1963.
Mr Burton joined the East Maitland branch of Rotary Club in 1967 and is one of only two people to be awarded life membership in the club's 60 year history.
In other news:
Through his work with the Rotary Club of East Maitland and the Burton Automotive Group, Mr Burton has shaped a significant philanthropic footprint, supporting a laundry list of Maitland organisations and events.
This includes Hunter Valley Steamfest, Surfest Newcastle, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, Maitland Football Club, Ronald McDonald House, the Maitland Pickers RLC, East Maitland RSL and the Maitland Regional Society of Arts, to name just a few.
Mr Burton, who turns 90 in March, received a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2021.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said Mr Burton's charity work and ardent support for community events and organisations "could not be understated".
"For decades, Norm Burton has been known for his tireless support of Maitland and the Maitland community," he said.
"It gives me great pleasure to bestow Norm with this honour - an accolade that recognises the highest order of service for Maitland.
"What a wonderful way to acknowledge a long life and career of giving back to the community, both through his business and personal life."
The last person to become a Freeman of the City was Irene Hemsworth in 2014. Mr Burton will be the 19th Freeman of the City since 1986.
To view the list of previous Freemans of the City, visit www.maitland.nsw.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.