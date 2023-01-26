The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Todd Sheldon named 2023 Maitland Citizen of the Year

Updated January 26 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four Maitland community members and a local community group were honoured during Maitland City Council's official 2023 Australia Day ceremony at East Maitland Bowling Club on Thursday, January 26.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.