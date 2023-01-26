Four Maitland community members and a local community group were honoured during Maitland City Council's official 2023 Australia Day ceremony at East Maitland Bowling Club on Thursday, January 26.
Bolwarra Heights resident Todd Sheldon was named Citizen of the Year, and Metford resident Emily Causley, 18, was named Young Citizen of the Year.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold said this year's award recipients represent the broad spectrum of people who live, work and enjoy recreation in Maitland.
"It is an honour to step up to the stage today and honour people who are so passionate about serving our community and making Maitland a better, brighter place to live,' he said.
"From volunteering their spare time to help their neighbour, to showcasing their talent in a field that they are passionate about, this year's recipients underline the fact that the Maitland community is full of caring, considerate, creative and inspiring people."
In addition to Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year, this year's ceremony included the introduction of four new annual awards; the City of Maitland Service Award, which recognises outstanding individual voluntary service to the Maitland community, the City of Maitland Medal, which is awarded to an organisation or group for outstanding voluntary service, Creative Arts Person of the Year, which recognises achievement in a creative field or art form and Sportsperson of the Year, for significant achievement in a non professional sporting field.
This year's citizenship ceremony saw 29 people from 16 countries, including Iraq, Egypt, Belgium and Nigeria, officially naturalised as Australian citizens.
Maitland Citizen of the Year Todd Sheldon has been running the Susan Roskell Toy and Gift Drive, a community initiative established to provide gifts and toys to children impacted by family violence, homelessness, illness or injury, since 2016.
In that time, more than 20,000 toys and gifts have been donated to children and their families, with Mr Sheldon using a network of local charities for distribution.
Joanne Rahn, who nominated Mr Sheldon for the award, said "Todd focuses on helping those in need, having faced many hardships during his own childhood". "Growing up, [Todd] saw his mum work two or three jobs, which meant he had to look after his little brother at night while his mum worked," she wrote in her nomination.
"Todd works tirelessly year after year with the simple and singular goal to bring smiles to the faces of disadvantaged children and their parents and carers at Christmas time."
Emily Causley's role as a student body leader at Maitland Christian School, as well as her creative extracurriculars, earned her two accolades - Young Citizen of the Year and Creative Arts Person of the Year.
Miss Causley has sung and acted at Maitland Musical Society for six years, and Angie Ussher's Music Company for four, and has volunteered with Living Hope Maitland Church of Christ for the past six years.
Nominated for both awards by her school, Miss Causley's participation in school productions, band, carnivals and events was recognised, as well as her selfless commitment to serving her community in a manner that promotes the welfare and wellbeing of others. Maitland Christian School principal Geoff Peet said "Emily has encouraged, supported, mentored and inspired her peers, as well as members of her local community through her work in children's ministry at her church".
Raworth resident Kaelyn Liddell, 14, has been named Sportsperson of the Year for achievement in jiu jitsu.
In November 2022 at 13-years-old, Miss Liddell won gold in her age and weight division at the World Youth Jiu Jitsu Championship in Abu Dhabi.
Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Rutherford owner Karen De Crewis said Kaelyn is determined to encourage and promote jiu jitsu for women in our community, helping to build confidence and resilience.
"Kaelyn displays outstanding sportsmanship everyday she steps on the blue mats and every time she attends a competition representing the Hunter Valley martial arts community," she said. "She is always ringside cheering on her team members and coaching them from the sideline."
Rutherford resident Greg Queenan has received the City of Maitland Service Award, for 40 years of service to City of Maitland Pipes and Drums.
Mr Queenan is a life member of the organisation and also serves as both secretary and a tutor.
He was recognised for his role in preparation for the organisation's 75th anniversary, which was celebrated during the Maitland Tattoo in July last year.
Mrs Angela Osmond wrote in Mr Queenan's nomination that he encourages teamwork, confidence, discipline, fun and friendship. "[Greg] has a great desire to make the Maitland community better, by using his creativity, enthusiasm and energy to improve the lives of others across all age groups," she said.
The Millers Forest Progress Association (MFPA), which was first formed in July 1883 and continuously supported the Millers Forest and Duckenfield communities ever since, has been awarded the City of Maitland Medal.
A non-profit, community focused organisation, the MFPA is operated by local volunteers who seek to forge social connection in the local community in times of stress or hardship, as well as providing a sense of belonging and emotional wellbeing.
