In addition to Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year, this year's ceremony included the introduction of four new annual awards; the City of Maitland Service Award, which recognises outstanding individual voluntary service to the Maitland community, the City of Maitland Medal, which is awarded to an organisation or group for outstanding voluntary service, Creative Arts Person of the Year, which recognises achievement in a creative field or art form and Sportsperson of the Year, for significant achievement in a non professional sporting field.