Let there be light: cash splash for lighting at Lochinvar Sports Complex

Lochinvar Rovers Football Club are Maitland's big winners from the NSW Football Legacy Fund, following a NSW Government Office of Sport announcement of $150,000 in funding to upgrade floodlighting at Lochinvar Sports Complex.
Council submitted a grant application for funding in October, and success means one of the state's fastest growing football clubs will be able to provide better facilities to its large player base.
These upgrades will grant more opportunities to use the ground for longer in darker months, increase the quality and accessibility of the fields.
Mayor Philip Penfold said the funding would be a big boost for the Lochinvar community and a club that provided fantastic opportunities for girls and women in football.
"Lochinvar Rovers are one of Maitland's great community organisations and it's great to see the NSW Government come to the table to support our community," Cr Penfold said.
Northern NSW Football interim CEO Peter Haynes said inclusive facilities help boost participation for women and girls.
"Funding projects such as Lochnivar's will significantly improve the experience of women and girls within our game which is a huge win for our football community," he said.
