State Government announces $150k to improve lighting at Lochinvar Sports Complex

Updated January 26 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:28pm
Let there be light: cash splash for lighting at Lochinvar Sports Complex

Lochinvar Rovers Football Club are Maitland's big winners from the NSW Football Legacy Fund, following a NSW Government Office of Sport announcement of $150,000 in funding to upgrade floodlighting at Lochinvar Sports Complex.

