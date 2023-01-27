DIVE IN CINEMA
AQUATIC CENTRE
Dive In Cinema returns this weekend with a family friendly double feature, kicking off with a 4.30pm matinee of animated movie Around the World in 80 Days, followed by Ang Lee's Oscar winning film Life of Pi at 7.30pm. Tickets start at $5 a head and covers the film plus free swim time, lawn games and laser tag. Book tickets at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/dive-in-cinema-3.
TRUE CRIME TOUR
MAITLAND STATION
Maitland has its fair share of haunted houses, and this true crime tour invites you to take a walk on the dark side and revisit scenes of Maitland's most infamous misdeeds. Book for the 5pm start on Saturday or 7.30pm on Sunday, spaces are limited so get in quick. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/maitlands-true-crime-tour-2.
TINKY ART TRAIL
MRAG
Head to Maitland Regional Art Gallery for the final few days of this wonderful exhibition from miniature installation artist Tinky. Discover ten of Tinky's wonderfully absurd dioramas, which encourage intimate experiences with art in unexpected places.
In other news:
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Delve into deep, dark corners of Maitland Gaol's 150 year history on this 90 minute tour starting at 8pm Saturday. The gaol's expert guides will walk you through all the ways in which the site has evolved over time. Bookings are essential, children must be accompanied by an adult. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/150-years-under-lock-and-key-guided-night-tour.
ANTIQUE SHOPPING
MAITLAND AND MORPETH
From Maitland to Morpeth, you're bound to discover a range of high end antique stores and op shops. The My Maitland website details some suggested shops where you can find that special something, head to www.mymaitland.com.au/itinerary/antiques-and-op-shops to find out more.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
