The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

What's on around Maitland this weekend - January 27, 28 and 29

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dive In Cinema returns on Saturday, with a double feature of Around the World in 80 Days and Life of Pi. Picture supplied.

DIVE IN CINEMA

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.