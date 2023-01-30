Sarah Mason's twins Libby and Jimmy are "more than ready" to start kindergarten.
"They're pretty excited," Ms Mason said.
"We're really lucky. Rutherford Public School has a really long transition program so they've been attending two hours one day a week from the start of term two all the way up to term four last year.
"Then they had orientation days in term four... they had to go to daycare the next day and Jimmy was like 'Uh no, I go to big school now'."
The Newcastle Multiple Birth Club has 12 sets of twins and one set of triplets who will start kindergarten this year.
Ten sets of twins will attend public schools while the other two sets of twins and the triplets will attend Catholic schools.
"They are absolutely more than ready," said Ms Mason, who is also the club's president.
"I'm a pinch nervous. It's a new thing and they have not actually spent a whole entire day at school, so I'm interested to see how that goes.
"But they're both really excited and have been practising all the things they were learning at their transition days, like clapping syllables and they want to read and do numbers."
And mum?
"I am so ready," Ms Mason said.
"Twins are always hectic and they are just so clever and so ready to be with their friends all the time and have a new adventure.
"It's getting harder and harder to keep them occupied and happy at home with what I'm able to get up to - I also have an 18 month old."
She said Libby had great interpersonal skills, would be good at group work and was interested in science and trying new things.
Jimmy enjoyed reading, could already do basic multiplication and would benefit from more challenges. She said they were most likely to form their own friendship groups.
"The thing that's been difficult for us to manage at home that I'm excited for at school is that they sometimes - Libby more than Jimmy - notice what the other one can do, so a couple of times she's said something along the lines of 'He's the clever one' and feels like she's not as much, so I'm really excited they're going into separate classes because of that."
Ms Mason said the Australian Multiple Birth Association position was that parents of twins and triplets should be given the choice of whether to keep their children together or separate - and this should be reviewed each year.
Libby and Jimmy, aged 5, have been in different rooms at daycare for two years.
"School will be different because they will be separated for most of the day, but even recently we've been using vacation care and I've had a few days when one goes to vacation care and one is with me," she said.
"At the end of those days they run at each other and have a great big hug, which is so sweet considering that at home half the time they are [fighting] tooth and nail!"
The pair will have a chance to meet their teacher and get a feel again for 'big school' on Tuesday, December 31 before starting their kindergarten journey on Friday, February 3.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
