The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Maitland U-17 rep cricket teams on track for grand final showdown

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 30 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 10:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Maroon skipper Tom Thorpe plays the ball through cover on his way to 65 not out against Tamworth Blue on Sunday. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

A thrilling one-run win by Maitland Gold and a comfortable six-wicket victory by Maitland Maroon has put them on the path to meet each other in the Central North Zone U17s Col Dent Shield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.