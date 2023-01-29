Maitland U-17 rep cricket teams on track for grand final showdown

A thrilling one-run win by Maitland Gold and a comfortable six-wicket victory by Maitland Maroon has put them on the path to meet each other in the Central North Zone U17s Col Dent Shield.
Maitland Maroon are on top of the table on 19 points undefeated after four completed matches, while Sunday's victory lifted Maitland Gold to second equal on 16 points with Tamworth Blue but with a superior quotient.
Maitland Gold took the final seven wickets for just 27 runs to hold off Tamworth Gold at Thornton Oval after the visitors were cruising at 3/113 chasing Maitland's 141.
Darcy Emmett took the final two wickets with the Tamworth's score on 140. Will Parkinson was the leading wicket taker with 4-25 and Will Scanes took 2-28.
Earlier Henry Field made 40 not out to lead Maitland's scoring with Darcy Hickey making 25, Darcy Emmett 16 and Charlie Barnes 13.
Maitland Maroon skipper Tom Thorpe steered his side to victory with an unbeaten 65 off just 85 balls as Maitland posted 4/135 in the 25th over chasing Tamworth's 131 at Robins Oval.
Thorpe was supported by Riley Petrie who made a quick fire 26 off 19 balls which included three fours and a six. Jaxon Brooks made 12 and Oscar Walker hit four fours for his 16.
Tamworth were on the backfoot from the start of their innings reeling at 4/14 with Izaac Coyle taking three and Charlie Walker the other wicket in a quality opening spell.
A recovery was ended when Thorpe and Brooks combined to run out Tamworth skipper Harry Lewington for 35 to leave the visitors at 5/58.
Oscar Walker picked up two wickets and was part of a second run out with Max Field.
Coalfields secured their first win of the competition batting first and posting 10/188 in their clash against Inverell in Tamworth on Sunday.
Riley McKewen made 59, Damien Wagstaff 34 and Jarryd Moore 34 not out for Coalfields.
Coalfields dismissed Inverell for 139, with Mac Crowe taking 4-9 and Jazlyn Dennis (2-15) and Divan Bezuidenhout (2-20) picking up two wickets each.
Tamworth Blue meet Tamworth Gold next Sunday and will be looking for a big win to lift their quotient above Maitland Gold to grab second place and the final place in the final.
Maitland Maroon meeting Coalfields at Miller Park, Branxton, and Maitland Gold are on the road against Inverell in the final round on Sunday, February 12.
The Under-13 George Denton Shield and Under-15 John Kilborn Shield resume on Sunday, February 5.
In the Under-13s all three Hunter teams are playing in Tamworth. The unbeaten Maitland Maroon are away to Narrabri, second-placed Coalfields play Armidale and fourth-placed Maitland Gold play Tamworth Blue.
In the Under-15s, Coalfields (second) host Maitland Maroon (first) at Miller Park, Branxton, and Maitland Gold (fifth) play Tamworth Blue (fourth) in Tamworth.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
