The NSW Seniors Festival is almost here, and to celebrate there's a range of activities happening for seniors across Maitland.
From technology lessons and art classes to gaol tours and free pool entry, there's lots on the Maitland City Council Seniors Festival program, all focused on this year's theme 'Celebrate Together'.
The festival runs from Wednesday, February 1 to Sunday, February 12.
Each day of the festival, seniors will get free entry to Maitland Aquatic Centre, free entry to aqua fitness classes and discounted entry on self-guided audio tours at Maitland Gaol.
In other news:
On Tuesday, January 31 the festival kicks off in Maitland with the 'Tech Savvy Taster Class' at East Maitland Library from 1pm to 2pm.
On Wednesday, February 1 head to East Maitland Library from 10.30am to 12pm for the 'Library Connections Morning Tea', or attend a complimentary tour of current exhibitions at Maitland Regional Art Gallery from 11.30am to 12pm.
Another 'Tech Savvy Taster Class' will take place on Thursday, February 2 from 1pm to 2pm, this time at Rutherford Library. Head to Maitland Gaol that morning for a presentation style tour at 11am.
On Monday, February 6, there are two events on at East Maitland Library; 'Planting Natives in Your Backyard' from 9.30am to 10.15am, and 'Watercolour with Local Artist Dorothy Compton' from 11am to 12pm.
Tuesday, February 7 brings a guided day tour of Maitland Gaol at 11am, and 'Tech Savvy Seniors' at Rutherford Library from 10.30am to 12.30pm and East Maitland Library from 2pm to 3.30pm.
On Wednesday, February 8, head to Maitland Regional Art Gallery at 11.30am for a complimentary tour of the current exhibitions, or take part in a free morning tea after aqua fitness at the aquatic centre at 11.15am.
The last day of programmed events is Thursday, February 9. Learn about the history of rainforests at Rutherford Library from 9.30am to 10.15am, or go on the conversations tour at Maitland Regional Art Gallery at 10.30am.
For the full program with event descriptions or more information, visit www.maitland.nsw.gov.au/our-services/community/community-services/seniors.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.