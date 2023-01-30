The future of aquatics in Maitland is up for discussion over the next four and a half months as Maitland City Council starts talking with the community about an updated Aquatic Strategy.
An updated strategy lets council plan strategically for the next 10 years of pools in Maitland, and ensures the future responds to the needs of a fast changing city.
Council wants to hear from Maitland residents, who are invited to have their say to help develop a strategy that is truly representative of the wants and needs of the community.
"We'll be talking and engaging with the community over a long period to let everyone have their say on the future of aquatics in a way that best suits them," Maitland City Council group manager culture, community and recreation Judy Jaeger said.
"We'll also be talking directly with some of those key aquatics stakeholders like schools and swim clubs and inviting community members to join us at workshops to explore the big issues further."
There are several ways that the community can have their say on aquatics:
There was another face to face pop up at Maitland Aquatic Centre on January 26.
By heading to mait.city/aquatic-strategy, community members can also register their interest for an invitation to a focus group/workshop for residents to join council and dive deeper into what the future of aquatics in Maitland should look like.
There will be two phases of engagement covering the summer and winter periods, with more to come on engagement actions for the winter.
The online survey will be open to the public for feedback through this period until Friday, May 12, 2023.
