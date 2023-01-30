The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Knights NRLW premiership star Kayla Romaniuk at Kurri Kurri Bulldogs girls' clinic

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated January 30 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights NRLW premiership player Kayla Romaniuk will be one of the special guests at Kurri Kurri's girls only come and try session on Tuesday. Picture supplied

Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership player Kayla Romaniuk and coach Ron Griffiths will be special guests at a rugby league come and try clinic for girls aged 8 to 16 at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Tuesday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.