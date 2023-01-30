Knights NRLW premiership star Kayla Romaniuk at Kurri Kurri Bulldogs girls' clinic

Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership player Kayla Romaniuk and coach Ron Griffiths will be special guests at a rugby league come and try clinic for girls aged 8 to 16 at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Tuesday afternoon.
Romaniuk, a Kurri Kurri junior, and Griffiths a former Bulldogs coach will be joined by two other members of the Knights women's squad, as well as several members of the new Kurri Kurri women's tackle team and their coach Craig Richardson.
Richardson said the come and try session, which runs from 5.30-6.15pm was about introducing girls to the game and will feature a chance to meet the NRLW players as well as take part in some fun training drills organised by Griffiths.
Romaniuk was part of a successful junior women's tackle team at Kurri Kurri and several of her former teammates have returned this season to play with the club's first senior women's tackle team.
Women interested in trying out league are also invited to come along on Tuesday night with the senior squad to train after the juniors.
"We will be inviting some of the older girls to stay on and do some warm-ups with the senior team before we begin contact sessions," Richardson said.
Richardson said the Bulldogs had a squad of about 20 women at this stage for the 2023 season but were interested in any prospective players to contact the club and join training.
The women's open tackle team will play in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League A-grade competition which kicks off on April 22.
The team's first trial is against South Newcastle at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Saturday, March 4.
Richardson said the club had fully embraced the women's team and everyone was excited about their first season of women's tackle.
"The girls have been wrapped with how much a part of things they have been made and will be holding a Paint and Sip night to help raise fund for the club as a way to say thanks," he said.
The evening at the Kurri Kurri Old Boys Room is on Friday, March 17, and as well as the chance to try out your painting skills, there will be raffles and lucky door prizes throughout the night.
Tickets are $100 per person which includes nibbles, a glass of wine on arrival and unlimited refills while stocks last. For booking details visit the club's Facebook site.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
