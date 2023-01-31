TAFE information sessions to be held in Maitland and Cessnock

Maitland school leavers can learn more about their career options in industries with high job demand by attending an information session at TAFE NSW.
The idea of studying is made even sweeter now there are 120,000 more fee-free places in NSW TAFE courses.
Students considering vocational education and training to start their careers can learn what's on offer at TAFE NSW Maitland and Cessnock through virtual and in-person information sessions.
The information sessions will explore exciting course areas such as Early Childhood Education and Care, English Language, Literacy and Numeracy, and Information and Communications Technology.
In Maitland (Ferraby Drive), sessions will be held for:
In Cessnock (Darwin Street), sessions will be held for:
In Kurri Kurri (McLeod Road), sessions will be held for:
Nine out of 10 people will need to study to secure a future job, and TAFE NSW executive director Jason Darney said TAFE is an obvious choice for school leavers and career changers to gain the in-demand skills to achieve their career goals.
"Now is the time for students to invest in their future with the NSW and federal government investing an additional 120,000 fee-free places in a wide range of priority skills areas including sports and fitness, community services, and building, construction and trades," he said.
"Our information sessions provide prospective students with a valuable opportunity to connect with industry-expert teachers and explore the practical, hands-on facilities at their local TAFE NSW campus."
Mr Darney said attendees of local and virtual information sessions set students up for success with the next steps to turbocharge their careers and transition from school to the workplace by enrolling in one of more than 1,200 courses on offer.
"TAFE NSW students are in high demand because of the quality of their education and ability to hit the ground running with the job-ready skills employers are looking for," Mr Darney said.
"About 85 per cent of graduates go on to further study or the workforce after getting the skills they need to pursue their dreams, proving TAFE NSW is a lifelong learning provider."
Students can filter by location and register their spot for an information session here: www.tafensw.edu.au/information-sessions.
