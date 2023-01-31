The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

TAFE information sessions to be held in Maitland and Cessnock

January 31 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A TAFE student at work. Picture supplied.

Maitland school leavers can learn more about their career options in industries with high job demand by attending an information session at TAFE NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.