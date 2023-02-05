It was lights, camera, action at Rutherford Technology High School on February 1 when the ribbon was officially cut to open the school's new movement space.
The state-of-the-art area features a dance studio, multi-purpose classrooms and various learning spaces, the space is unlike any other in the Maitland area.
Rutherford Technology High School PDHPE and dance teacher Sharni Cooper said the space is going to be a step in the right direction for the school's dance program.
"Our dance program is starting to grow with Year's 7 through to 12 doing dance subjects."
"The space is an amazing opportunity to continue building the program and giving the girls the proper opportunities," she said.
This year marks the school's first year to be able to offer dance as a Higher School Certificate (HSC) subject.
Year 12 dance student Reese Odonnell said she feels the new movement space will be hugely important to her and other students completing HSC dance.
"The hall can only give us so much, but in here we can work on our technique on the bar and we can work in a bigger space," she said.
Reese who has danced since the age of five said she is excited to utilise the new space.
Rutherford Technology High School principal Simone Hughes said the space will offer the school with endless opportunities.
"Our community has many dance studios and our primary partner schools do dance aerobics, so it will mean that future students can come to their local school to undertake dance to a HSC level," she said.
The school also runs a number of senior PDHPE courses and Ms Hughes said everyone is excited to utilise the new space.
"It's been a long time coming, our PDHPE classes will now have designated learning spaces," she said.
Construction for the movement space commenced in March 2022 and was built by Hunter construction company Kingston Building and designed by Newcastle architect firm EJE Architecture.
To complete the final look of the space, stage lights will also be installed.
Ms Hughes said some funding came from the Regional Renewal grant program, but the school paid for 50 per cent of the overall cost.
"We put in a huge commitment to see this multi-purpose space come to light," she said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
