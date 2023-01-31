The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Inquest opens in Tamworth court into death of William Haines at Cessnock Correctional Centre

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 1 2023 - 6:55am, first published 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Family of Aboriginal man William Haines at the smoking ceremony outside Tamworth court on the first day of the inquest into his death in custody. Picture by Gareth Gardner

FAMILY and loved ones of Aboriginal man William Haines gathered at Tamworth court on Tuesday morning in their search for answers into his death while in custody.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.