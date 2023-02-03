Maitland martial artist to take on world's best in Yokohama

Fourteen members of the Guy's Karate School have been named in the Australian Marital Arts Championship team to compete in Tokyo in November.
Their selection follows a record haul of medals and titles at the national championships which attracted hundreds of competitors to Port Macquarie for the two-day tournament in December.
The Maitland contingent accounts for almost 40 per cent of the 36 member Australian team for the Tokyo tournament where they will be joined by their chief instructor Lindsay Guy who has been named as one of the Australian coaches.
The Maitland team ranges in age from eight years old to adults and includes Cat Kuhn, Daniel Kuhn, Elsie Kuhn, Lachlan Guy, jenna Stevens, Rachelle Gayford, Kyan Gayford, Dakoda Gayford, Angad Baiti, Nixon Miller, Lily Collis, Harrison Carmody, Lucy Moult, Caleb Buckland.
They fly out for Japan on November 2 for the Australian Marital Arts Championship to be held in Yokahama from November 5.
Australia will also send a team to a tournament in Portugal, but Guy said it was just too expensive to attend both, so Tokyo was the preferred destination.
The team has already begun fundraising for their travels with Bunnings sausage sizzles, trivia nights and container recycling part of their plans as well attracting corporate sponsorship.
Guy was delighted with the team's success which also included Guys Karate School being named the club of the year.
"We actually got the Australian club of the year, which was something I didn't even know they did," Guy said.
"It wasn't just based on results, other criteria such as the team members attitudes and behaviour at tournaments also was considered as well.
"We scooped the pool on people making the Aussie team as well, with 14 of our members heading to Japan.
"Not only did we get some great results but all students got some fantastic experience by competing against a range of different styles of karate, taekwondo, kung fu, hapikdo and other disciplines."
As well as seven members becoming national champions, the club had multiple place winners and returned with trophies and medals for 42 events.
"It's by far the best result we have had at a national championship. Just making the nationals is a great effort."
The new national champions are:
Elsie Kuhn 10 years: 1st extreme forms
Daniel Kuhn 8 years: 1st traditional forms (patterns)
Nixon Miller 8 years: 1st point sparring, sumo and NSW team sparring
Jenna Steven Open Women's Black belt: 1st point sparring, 1st contact sparring, 1st NSW team sparring 2nd contact point sparring.
Kyan Gayford 13 years: 1st extreme weapons
Rachelle Gayford Open Women's below black: 1st point sparring
Angad Baiti 10 years: 1st point sparring
