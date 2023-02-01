The Maitland Mercury
Knights star Kayla Romaniuk helps fuel Kurri Kurri girls' rugby league dreams

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 11:30am
Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership player Kayla Romaniuk helped inspire a new generation of Kurri Kurri girls to play rugby league at a girls only Come and Try Day at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Tuesday.

