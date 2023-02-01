Knights star Kayla Romaniuk helps fuel Kurri Kurri girls' rugby league dreams

Newcastle Knights NRLW premiership player Kayla Romaniuk helped inspire a new generation of Kurri Kurri girls to play rugby league at a girls only Come and Try Day at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Tuesday.
Romaniuk, 20, admits she never dreamed of being a Knights premiership player when she ran out for her first game of footy at Kurri Kurri High School as a 14-year-old Year 9 student.
Six years later she was guest of honour on Tuesday afternoon at the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs Come and Try day for girls along with her premiership coach and former Bulldogs mentor Ron Griffiths.
Women's rugby league is coming of age, but the enthusiasm and numbers of girls on Tuesday showed that this is no passing fad - the desire among girls to play has been there all along it has just found an outlet.
Romaniuk who played basketball for Country NSW and the Maitland Mustangs, said it was exciting to see so many girls at the session and that Kurri Kurri Minor Rugby League was looking to expand opportunities for girls.
The club has run junior women's tackle teams over recent seasons as well as mixed teams in the younger ranks. There is now a senior team as well.
For details on junior or senior women's teams visit the Kurri Kurri Minor Rugby League or Kurri Kurri Bulldogs Facebook pages.
