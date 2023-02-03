Maitland Magpies recruits click in trial wins

The Maitland Magpies are excited about the way their leading recruits Rhys Cooper, Damon Green and Tommy Davies have gelled with the team in trials.
Maitland defeated Central Coast team Berkeley Vale 2-0 in oppressive conditions at Newcastle University on Saturday and then backed up with a 5-0 spanking of Lake Macquarie under lights on Tuesday night.
The signs are also very positive for the existing members of the Magpies squad with exciting forward Flynn Goodman scoring a double in both matches.
His work in the front-third with co-skipper Braedyn Crowley, Green and Cooper was impressive and the Magpies attacking power is only going to improve with co-skipper Jimmy Thompson set to return.
"It was pretty oppressive on Saturday, we played three 30 minute periods," assistant coach Gavin Wolfe said.
"It was a good hit-out for the boys. We were happy with the 'Ks' in legs from a preseason perspective.
"Damon Green, Tommy Davies and Rhys Cooper played which was good from a combination building perspective."
Wolfe said conditions were far better against Lake Macquarie and the combinations in the front-third were particularly impressive.
"We really started to see some of the combinations forming in the front-third particularly between Damon Green, Braedyn Crowley, Flynn Goodman and Rhys Cooper which was really good.
"It certainly gives us something to build on."
Crowley and Goodman both scored doubles and Joey Melmouth picked up the other goal.
Wolfe said the Magpies were looking forward to a big season from Goodman who will add even further potency to the attack.
"He is one of the quickest and most dangerous players in the comp. We always saw that potential, but now he is starting to realise some of that.
"His performances last season gave him a whole heap of confidence and we really started to see him forming those combinations with Jimmy Thompson and Crowls up top.
"The question for opponents is how to do you stop the three of them - Crowley, Thompson and Goodman.
"A lot of teams will focus on the belief that 'if we can stop Braedyn, or we can stop James, we can stop Maitland'.
"But when you've got guys like Flynn and young Tyrell Paulson as well who is in that front third and the acquisition of Rhys Cooper it makes for some pretty exciting things."
Thompson has been rested to date and will miss this weekend's trial in Wollongong, but is expected to play against Canberra Deakin in Canberra the weekend after.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
