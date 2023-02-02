The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend - February 3, 4, and 5

Updated February 2 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 1:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland City Council is hosting a stacked program of pop up events and activations across seven laneways in the city centre over the next three months. Picture supplied.

BOUTIQUE MARKETS

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.