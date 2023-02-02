BOUTIQUE MARKETS
MRAG
Head to Maitland Regional Art Gallery this Saturday from 9am to 1pm to check out 30 boutique, family friendly market stalls selling a variety of food and produce, plus live music from local musicians.
RAILWAY MUSEUM
OPEN DAY
From 10am to 3pm this Sunday, the Maitland Railway Museum on the corner of Mount Dee Road and Junction Street in Telarah will open its doors and welcome steam train enthusiasts of all ages. The museum is home to both interpretative displays as well as old equipment, tools and other artefacts from the steam era.
In other news:
MAITLANES
CITY CENTRE
Over the next three months, Maitland City Council is hosting a stacked program of pop up events and activations across seven laneways in the city centre, starting with some low key, discoverable live acoustic sessions in Stillsbury Lane and Dransfield Lane with Harry Keating this Friday (4pm-5.30pm), Saturday (12pm-1.30pm) and Carl the Bartender on Sunday (12pm-1.30pm).
THE MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
This Sunday from 9am to 2pm, Maitland Community Markets returns to Maitland Showgrounds for the first time in 2023. Head on down to find both indoor and outdoor stalls, entertainment areas and a wide range of stallholders selling something new, old and everything in between. Visit maitlandshowground.com.au.
AWARENESS DRIVE
EAST MAITLAND WAR MEMORIAL CENTRE
Maitland's branch of the National Service and Combined Forces Association Maitland is holding an awareness drive on Monday, February 6 at the East Maitland War Memorial Centre from 1.30pm. The drive is to let people know that the association is still going strong, and what support is on offer.
