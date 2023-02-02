The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

A push to honour a historic memorial for fallen World War I soldiers

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 2 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Bailey and Gerard Williams with the stones containing engraved names of local men who fought in World War 1. Picture by Laura Rumbel

A Gillieston Heights man is looking to find a permanent home for a unique part of the town's history dating back to when it was known as East Greta.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.