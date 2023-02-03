Hunter artist Jessica Cain is performing in Chisholm this Sunday as part of a free concert series that will happen every month.
Waterford by AVID Property Group are putting on the event series where on the first Sunday of every month there will be live music, free for all community members to attend.
From 10am to 1pm on Sunday, February 5, Jessica will take to the lawn at the Waterford Sales and Information Centre with her engaging and emotive sound.
She covers artists from Cat Stevens to Katy Perry and surprises audiences with her individual style and big voice.
AVID project director NSW Nathan Huon said the group feels fortunate to be able to provide an opportunity for residents and the community to connect with each other outdoors.
"We successfully held this concert series last year and are pleased to be bringing it back for 2023 - and hope to be able to continue this tradition in the years to come," he said.
"The Hunter Region is fortunate to be home to an abundance of talented people, and like many sectors, the music industry has been hit hard over the past few years - that's why I'm particularly pleased to bring this entertainment straight to Waterford's backyard."
After Jessica, the next performer will be Tim Harding on Sunday, March 5.
Audiences might recognise Tim from his days in Hi-5. He's a five-time ARIA award winner, with three Logies and a Helpmann under his belt too.
He is a talented singer and guitarist who has performed alongside artists like Robbie Williams. As well as his solo career, he is the frontman of the Soul Traders.
The April performer will be Newcastle artist Oran Vir (Sunday, April 2).
Oran is inspired by musicians like Nick Murphy and Vance Joy, and creates an uplifting, fun and relaxed atmosphere when he performs.
He performs with an acoustic guitar, percussion and a loop pedal and creates a dynamic sound.
The first free show is on Sunday, February 5 at Waterford Sales and Information Centre lawn, 13 Settlers Boulevard, Chisholm from 10am to 1pm.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
