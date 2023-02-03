The Maitland Mercury
Waterford by AVID to host free live music every month, featuring Jessica Cain, Tim Harding and Oran Vir

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 3 2023 - 3:00pm
Newcastle musician Jessica Cain. Picture supplied.

Hunter artist Jessica Cain is performing in Chisholm this Sunday as part of a free concert series that will happen every month.

