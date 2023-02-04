The Maitland Mercury
The first edition of The Maitland Mercury carried stories of bushrangers and toasts to the queen

By Chas Keys
Updated February 5 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:54am
Kevin Short of Maitland and District Historical Society with a picture of Mercury founder Thomas William Tucker. Picture Max Mason-Hubers.

The contents of the first issue of the Maitland Mercury illustrate what counted in newspapers in the early 1840s. Six of its 20 columns over four pages were given over to advertisements, and the news items were heavily oriented towards bushranging.

