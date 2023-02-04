The contents of the first issue of the Maitland Mercury illustrate what counted in newspapers in the early 1840s. Six of its 20 columns over four pages were given over to advertisements, and the news items were heavily oriented towards bushranging.
Several local businessmen took out advertisements in the paper. Henry Ikin, a cabinet maker, builder and undertaker, announced his new business as did Morpeth's S Jenner who had established the Rose, Shamrock and Thistle livery stables, named after three ships that were doing the Sydney-Morpeth run. They needed to be known to potential customers.
There were also advertisements lodged by N Hart (watchmaker and jeweller), Walball & Co (tobacco manufacturers), W Lipscomb (for wine and spirits stores), Thomas Dee and Bourn Russell (general storekeepers) and William Grace and HI Pilcher (solicitors). Auctioneers also featured. Businesses and The Mercury had a symbiotic relationship: they needed each other.
Upcoming community events were also foreshadowed: the races at Patricks Plains would "come off" on 17-19 May, 1843, and a lecture organised by the Hunter River Society was to be given in Scots Church by the Rev JJ Smith on 'The Laws of Matter'. St Peter's Church at East Maitland was suffering under the encumbrance of debt, and a meeting of parishioners was to be held in the Courthouse on 18 January to consider means of relieving the problem.
The rest of the inaugural issue covered items of news. There was information on the price of wheat, maize and flour, a piece on the establishment of an iron foundry at Newcastle which was making castings for a large boiler for the Hunter Brewery at Maitland. Teams were reported as passing through Maitland laden with wool from the inland, to be loaded for England onto the 'Duke of Manchester' in Newcastle Harbour.
There had been a teetotal party attended by 150 people at Singleton where 'the pledge' had been administered to members. In West Maitland the Maitland Union Benefit Society held an anniversary dinner, with a band and many toasts to the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Governor of NSW and 'Prosperity to Maitland'.
Much of the news covered in the first edition was about crime and disaster. 'Long Tom' Forrester, a "notorious bushranger", had been captured at Belltrees by the Chief Constable of Scone and was brought in a gig to Maitland for trial, "double-ironed and handcuffed". In following years there would be many reports about bushranging, a long-lasting problem. Thus began the Mercury's coverage of events in the Hunter.
