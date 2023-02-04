Upcoming community events were also foreshadowed: the races at Patricks Plains would "come off" on 17-19 May, 1843, and a lecture organised by the Hunter River Society was to be given in Scots Church by the Rev JJ Smith on 'The Laws of Matter'. St Peter's Church at East Maitland was suffering under the encumbrance of debt, and a meeting of parishioners was to be held in the Courthouse on 18 January to consider means of relieving the problem.