Maitland cricket: Top four shake-up as Plovers and Griffins claim outright wins

Updated February 5 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:00pm
Easts skipper Riley Horrocks took 8-20 in Norths second innings and 10 for the match to lead his side to an outright win and fourth place on the ladder. File picture

Western Suburbs are eight points clear on top of the Maitland first grade cricket ladder and Eastern Suburbs have jumped into the top four after both teams secured outright wins on Saturday.

