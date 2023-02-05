The Maitland Mercury

Updated February 6 2023 - 11:47am, first published 8:42am
Maitland Mercury journalist Chloe Coleman interviewing a correctional officer at Cessnock Correctional Centre in January. Picture by Marina Neil.

When I was a young teenager I was obsessed with magazines and would beg my grandparents to buy me the latest issue of Total Girl or Dolly (I had a better chance of twisting their arm than my parents). I would sit there with the magazines and imagine my name among the list of contributors.

