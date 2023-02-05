When I was a young teenager I was obsessed with magazines and would beg my grandparents to buy me the latest issue of Total Girl or Dolly (I had a better chance of twisting their arm than my parents). I would sit there with the magazines and imagine my name among the list of contributors.
As I got older and only a little bit wiser, I started to understand the power of journalism - especially in regional areas - and how stories can hold those in power to account, and shed light on things that matter.
It's been almost two years since I joined The Maitland Mercury and started my career as a journalist, and if I've learnt one thing, it's to expect the unexpected.
That's what I love most about the job - you never know where a story will take you or what will pop up throughout the day.
Whether it's an emergency that has me on the phone to police trying to get details for our readers, or a call from a community member letting me know about an event - no two days are the same in this line of work.
Just last week I spent my Friday afternoon helping out fellow ACM masthead The Port Macquarie News, which happens to be my home-town paper, after their town suffered a ridiculously intense storm that left their journalists without power or internet.
If you'd told me at the start of the day that's where it'd take me I would have been very surprised.
Last month, I went on a tour of Cessnock's Shortland Correctional Centre and wow, what an experience!
Not only did I get an intimate look behind the bars, seeing inmates' living spaces, I actually got to speak to a couple of inmates as well.
I even had the chance to walk through their work spaces as they went about their jobs.
In the news:
Sometimes I read the occasional comment or message where people are questioning why they are being asked to pay to read an article on our website.
What I wish I could ask those people is, did you ever complain about paying for the printed newspaper?
It hurts a little bit as well, as it's like they're saying the work of journalists isn't worth paying for.
I think a world with as many news sources as possible can only be a good thing. This way the public gets a diverse range of view-points and can make up their own minds. That's why it's so important to pay for news.
Thank you for supporting our masthead and valuing our work - it's strongly appreciated.
Chloe Coleman
Maitland Mercury journalist
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.