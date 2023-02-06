The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Tenambit playwright to debut comedy show at Newcastle Fringe

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Customer Service Conundrum playwright, director and actor Meg O'Hara. Picture supplied.

It's a phrase that will resonate with just about every retail worker - the customer isn't always right.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.