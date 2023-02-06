It's a phrase that will resonate with just about every retail worker - the customer isn't always right.
After going through COVID restrictions working in retail, Tenambit playwright, director and performer Meg O'Hara, 27, has written a show that will make customers think twice about how they're treating retail workers.
Customer Service Conundrum, Meg's first one-woman show, will debut at Brunker Community Theatre in March as part of Newcastle Fringe Festival.
"I work in retail, and especially during COVID we had a lot of difficult customers, with vaccinations, checking in, not being allowed in the store, and it just got to the point where people were saying really ridiculous stuff that in any other context would be funny," Meg said.
In other news:
"I was getting all these stories and funny quotes from customers, and I thought this needs to be turned into a comedy, because it's almost comedic the way these people come across in stores.
"Also, I just wanted to make sure I get the message out there, to really get people to stop and think before they go into retail stores about how they treat the workers, because we were having a pretty rough time."
The show turns the idea of customer service workers on its head. Instead of retail staff getting training on how to deal with the public, it's about customers being trained on how to behave appropriately in stores.
"Everything that retail workers want to let the general public know, I've condensed it into a little show," Meg said.
Customer Service Conundrum is a year in the making, and Meg said it's "a dream come true".
"I got a residency with Tantrum Youth Arts in Newcastle to start working on this show last year, and the fact I've been working on this idea and developing it for a year, and now it's actually happening is insane," she said.
She first got involved with theatre in 2014, and has worked on a number of small projects but this is the first show Meg has directed and written.
Her favourite aspect of theatre is writing, although she often finds herself performing.
"I'm really interested in the making of new work, especially using the voices of young people because I think we have got a lot to say about the world," she said.
Meg said she hopes delivering Customer Service Conundrum in an entertaining and comedic way will help get the audience thinking about the way retail workers are treated.
"If you put it in an entertaining format, people are getting entertained but also thinking about the social issue or whatever you want to discuss, so I think making and creating work is where my heart is," she said.
Get tickets at newcastlefringe.com.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.