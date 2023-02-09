With a name like Sydney Hunter, Maitland Mustang's new US recruit should feel right at home in Maitland.
The club has welcomed Sydney into the NBL1 East women's team for the 2023 season.
Hunter will be a forward in the team, and coach Mark Wawszkowicz said she is showing smarts for the game in training.
"She adds a lot of toughness and is highly skilled from what we've seen so far," he said.
"A very smart basketball player."
The 23-year-old played high school basketball in Oregon, USA and college basketball for the San Diego Toreros.
In the 2021-22 season Hunter played in and started all 32 of the Toreros games, averaging 11.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 28.8 minutes per game.
She was second on team with 66 steals, which also ranked her fourth in the West Coast Conference (WCC).
Wawszkowicz said not only does Hunter have a strong desire to be successful, but she knows what it takes.
He said the rest of the team is thrilled to have her.
"We've had our best pre-season that we've had in many years, we've got the strongest numbers we've had in many years, and part of that is the excitement around bringing in new players," he said.
"We've got Shakera Reilly is back from Mount Gambier, and adding Sydney to the team gives us a lot of momentum going into the season."
The Maitland Mustangs NBL1 East women's team kicks off their season on Saturday, March 11 when they play in Wollongong.
Their first three games are on the road, before their first home game on Saturday, March 25.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
