The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Junior Sport

Simmons Civil helps Max Ferguson kick goals across the globe after he was selected to play futsal in Italy

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Leading Hand Steve McLean, Katie and Max Ferguson and Community Liaise Officer Milo Carlsson. Picture by Laura Rumbel

For young Max Ferguson his dream of playing futsal in an international competition is one step closer thanks to a generous cheque of $1500 from Simmons Civil Contracting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.