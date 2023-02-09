For young Max Ferguson his dream of playing futsal in an international competition is one step closer thanks to a generous cheque of $1500 from Simmons Civil Contracting.
Ten-year-old Max from Gillieston Heights has been selected to play in the Under 11's Boys Australian Futsal Association's squad.
The team of youngsters from across the country will compete at the Montesilvano Futsal Cup in Italy this June.
Max who spent five days of his summer school holidays at a national futsal competition in Penrith was thrilled to hear he had been selected for the international squad.
Max's mum Katie Ferguson said Max played his little heart out.
"He said to me 'I'm going to give it my all mum,'" she said.
Since the age of five, Max has been playing football and for the past three years during the off season he has taken up futsal.
Max has also been playing football for Maitland Magpie's Junior Development League since Under 9's.
Another Maitland teammate of Max's, Brayden Le Breton, has also been selected to compete in the international competition.
Mrs Ferguson said once she reaches the target for Max, she'll move on to fundraising for Brayden.
"We'll get him there as well," she said.
Max will be travelling to Italy with his dad Thomas and for the both of them to go it will approximately cost $6,400 each - which only covers flights and accommodation.
In total it will cost the Maitland family about $15,000 to send Max and Thomas to Italy for the international futsal competition.
Sydney construction company Simmons Civil Contracting who are currently subdividing Gillieston Valley Estate at Gillieston Heights were looking to do something for the local community.
Gillieston Heights resident Adam Ramage had seen Max's story on local community pages and decided to pass on a contact for Simmons Civil Contracting to Mrs Ferguson.
That contact was Community Liaison Officer Milo Carlsson and he immediately wanted to get onboard to help Max get to Italy.
Mr Carlsson said he couldn't ignore Max's story and wanted to help out where he could.
"This to us is a stepping stone for young Max's journey," he said.
On top of the $1500 cheque donated by Simmons Civil Contracting, workers on-site rallied around Max and donated $300 out of their own personal pockets.
Mrs Ferguson said the cheque will go a long way to getting Max to Italy.
"Between the mortgage, bills and car rego and now trying to send Max to Italy in a couple of months, this cheque means a lot," she said.
The 12 day trip - which will be Max's first overseas trip will consist of four days of training, followed by the national competition.
Mrs Ferguson said at the end of the competition they'll fly to Rome.
"They'll have one half-day to look around Rome before they get on the plane to come home," she said.
You can help Max get to Italy by donating to his Go Fund Me page.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
