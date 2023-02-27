They've given thousands of hours of their own time to support Maitland, and now these six women have had their dedication recognised on the 2021-22 NSW Hidden Treasures Honour Roll.
Janece McDonald and Christine Meyers, both of East Maitland, Danielle Fordham of Tocal, Maitland's Sandra Fox, Rutherford's Sue Morphett and Tenambit's Jennifer Rooke are among those named on the roll, which honours rural women volunteers.
This year's honour roll celebrates women who made valuable volunteering contributions in 2021 and 2022.
Dr McDonald has been volunteering for more than 50 years, and said she "developed a sense of community and volunteering from my parents".
She is foundation president of Maitland Regional Museum, a role she has held since 2013, and is active in promoting Maitland's long history, and lobbying for a heritage space.
Over the years Dr McDonald has held volunteer roles at her children's school, sport activities and clubs, P&C president, parent committees and Friends of Grossmann and Brough Houses.
In 2018 she spearheaded the community celebration of Maitland's 200 years, and is a member of the MCC Access and Inclusion Reference Group, and guest speaker and coordinator for the Hunter Pi in the Sci science discussion.
Dr McDonald said what she loves most about volunteering is meeting members of Maitland's community who work so hard to make a difference.
She is modest about being named a Hidden Treasure.
"I'm very proud and so appreciative of all the other women in our community that do so much more than me and who have not been nominated," she said.
Mrs Fox is a volunteer at the Maitland branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA), where she helps with fundraising and donations for all the groups they assist.
Mrs Fox started volunteering around Maitland in 1978, starting with cub scouts, where she was a leader for 12 years.
Her other volunteer roles over the years include being a swimming instructer, soccer coach, Little Athletics supervisor and coach, year 10 reading tutor, primary school librarian, embroidery and handicraft tutor and an embroiderer's guild tutor.
Mrs Fox said she gets a lot out of volunteering.
"Helping people brings you so many friends and you learn so much from them also," she said.
Originally from Raymond Terrace, Ms Fox first started volunteering with CWA in Darwin, then came back to the Hunter when her husband was posted here with the RAAF.
"The Maitland group was so friendly and involved with the community, and I have stayed for 22 years," she said.
Mrs Meyers is treasurer at Maitland CWA, and has previously held positions of agriculture and environment officer, secretary and culture officer.
She said the club is involved with manning tearooms at Maitland Show, Tocal Field Days, Sustainability Day and Maitland Heritage Festival, as well as baking monthly for the Slow Food Earth Market.
Mrs Meyers has made wheat packs and blankets for RSPCA Hunter Shelter Rutherford, assembled emergency packs for Maitland Hospital and birthing packs for women in Papua New Guinea.
"I get a lot of satisfaction by volunteering, knowing that my small contribution can impact someone's life," she said.
"It's true that you get back more than you give. I love being part of the local community, participating in events and supporting other organisations."
Mrs Meyers said she was surprised and honoured to be named as a Hidden Treasure.
"It was completely unexpected and something I never thought about receiving," she said.
A life-long Maitland girl, Mrs Meyers grew up in Gillieston Heights and went to Gillieston Public School when it had just one room and one teacher.
She played netball for 30 years at Maitland, and now enjoys travelling, reading, walking, exercising, craft and baking, as well as looking after her lovely grandchildren.
Ms Rook volunteers her time with Earthcare Park Landcare, Slow Food Hunter Valley and cooking at Rutherford Community Centre.
She came to Australia from England as a Ten Pound Pom just more than 50 years ago, and travelled the country before having her first child, and deciding Maitland was the place to settle down.
While her children were in school, Ms Rook got involved volunteering with the canteen, band and school fetes.
She has always worked with local environment groups, and has participated in Red Cross and Salvation Army door knock days.
"I don't know what I would do with myself if I didn't volunteer," Ms Rook said.
"I have always been ready to put my hand up for jobs, and will continue for as long as I can. I have made so many great friends.
"All I can say, if you have any time to spare go out, volunteer - you will never regret it, you gain far more than you ever give."
Ms Fordham is a Young Farming Champion for Action for Agriculture, and has a history volunteering at agricultural shows and Tocal Rotary Connect Club.
She is alumni officer at Tocal College, and said helping others has always been second nature.
Her role with Action for Agriculture lets her be an ambassador for youth in agriculture, and she connects, presents to and supports high school students in their journeys.
"I am passionate about the community, I try to make myself available wherever my passion and the passions of the people that I'm connected to lead," Ms Fordham said.
"I have been so fortunate to have such great people in my life who have guided me and help support me along the way, such as the Hunter Women's network.
"I am reminded regularly how important it is to volunteer and be inspired by the amazing people you get to meet because of it."
Ms Fordham said it's incredible to be named a Hidden Treasure.
"I deeply value its honour as I recognise the legacy of past and current recipients," she asid.
"To be named among them is truly inspirational, I feel the honour doesn't just recognise where I have been, but also where I am going."
Ms Fordham is currently studying Environmental Science and Management at the University of Newcastle, and is president of the university Quadball sports club.
Sue Morphett is a volunteer at the CWA Maitland branch and has held various positions over the years including publicity officer.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
