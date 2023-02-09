STREET EATS
WOODBERRY
This Friday night, Street Eats pays a visit to the new skate park on Lawson Avenue in Woodberry. Come down from 5pm to tuck into some tasty treats from one of the food trucks, and enjoy live music from folksy roots act As of Sky. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/street-eats-woodberry-2.
MAITLANES
CENTRAL MAITLAND
From Friday to Sunday there are three opportunities to catch live music across the city centre as part of the Maitlanes pop up program. Skye Harrison will play in Drill Hill Lane from 12pm on Friday, before David Wheeler takes to the 'stage' in Stillsbury Lane from 12pm Saturday and Dransfield Lane from 8.30am Sunday.
ESCAPES TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Untangle the many documented escapes and escapades that the site's inmates have staged over the years on this 90 minute tour of Maitland Gaol. It starts 11am Sunday, bookings are essential. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/escapes-guided-day-tour for more.
SILK DRESSES
GROSSMANN HOUSE
Grossmann House's first open day of the year features a new exhibition of two very special 18th century dresses on display in the upstairs textile room. Open this Sunday from 10am to 4pm, refreshments will be on sale in the Brough House garden, with free children's art activities. Book ahead to guarantee your spot on www.nationaltrust.org.au/places/grossmann-brough-house/.
HERITAGE WALK
EAST MAITLAND
Embark on a 28-stop tour of historical East Maitland, including a visit to Caroline Chisholm's cottage, which has been recognised and awarded a NSW Government Blue Plaque - signifying people and places that are important to the stories of New South Wales. Download a copy of the map at www.mymaitland.com.au/place/east-maitland-heritage-walk.
