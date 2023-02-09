They're already loaded up with tasks from teachers, and Maitland's new administration staff are more than happy to help.
Rutherford Technology High School and Ashtonfield, Bolwarra, Lochinvar, Maitland and Tenambit public schools have all received additional administration staff, as part of the NSW Department of Education's school administrative staff pilot program.
It sees 200 additional administrative staff placed into 130 schools across the state, in an effort to ease the pressure on teachers so they can deliver the best lessons they can.
The new staff started with the new school year, and their role is to free up classroom teachers so they have more time to focus on students.
Their tasks can be anything from writing newsletters, printing and copying, sending emails, doing paperwork and organising school ceremonies, to providing first aid, organising sport, risk management and organising excursions - all of which were previously on the teacher's workloads.
It's all in the name of making sure students have the best possible version of their teachers.
Rutherford Technology High School, which has 140 staff and 1400 students, received three new administrative staff in the program.
Sally Romeyn and Maxine Creek are the new school administration officers, and Louise Gardner is the new school administration manager.
Rutherford Technology High School principal Simone Hughes said the administration side of teaching has been a bugbear for many years.
"They will actually have time to do teaching and learning, to plan lessons, to sit with students and provide feedback," she said.
"Particularly in the senior school, in English for example, rather than just give a short amount of feedback, they can actually sit and give students extended response feedback.
"They can plan tasks, plan to go on excursions, knowing they have the staff behind them to do the paperwork, where once it was just 'I don't have time to do that'."
Ms Hughes said it also means staff wellbeing is significantly better.
"Their focus is on teaching and learning, which is what they went into education for," she said.
"There's a whole lot more smiling faces and work life balance is starting, which reduces teacher absenteeism because of burnout.
"The bottom line is this whole program is all about students, because it means students get a better teacher in front of the class, who's not stressed, who's not overworked and is better prepared.
"Quality of education and standard of education increases, that's a win-win for everybody."
School administration manager Louise Gardner said the role is very rewarding.
"It's great to help," she said.
"You have your main tasks, but there's always something else thrown in there."
The new administration staff are already flat-out - a good indication of how busy the teachers were before having them.
The program will continue to be rolled out in other NSW Department of Education schools.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
