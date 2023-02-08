Get your activewear ready - it's almost time for Friends of Palliative Care's annual walk and fun run.
Last year the event raised an impressive $25,413, and the organisation hopes to raise close to this amount again in 2023.
It will be the event's 29th year, which raises money for Friends of Palliative Care Maitland, Singleton, Cessnock and Dungog (FOPC).
For the second time it will be held at Maitland Regional Athletics Centre, which allows all ages and fitness levels to participate.
The event, which is on Sunday, March 12, is not only to raise money, but to remember loved ones who have passed.
FOPC president Montana Varley said the funds raised will help the group continue to assist those in the community who are reaching the end of their life.
"Our support includes the loaning out of hospital equipment free of charge to families in need, pharmacy account assistance and care packages," she said.
"Each year, we also sponsor local palliative care nurses and allied health workers to attend the annual palliative care conference to ensure they are up to date with all the current care and protocols.
"The money raised from the event will allow FOPC to continue supporting many local patients and their families at the end of their life."
Every year the walk and run run has a warm and welcoming atmosphere, with lots of cheering, clapping and encouragement from the FOPC volunteers.
"At the end of the event, we hold a remembrance ceremony which allows for everyone to gather together and remember their loved ones," Ms Varley said.
There will be an online raffle leading up to the event, which will be drawn on the day. Tickets will be up on the website in the coming weeks.
The event kicks off with the 10km fun run at 7.30am, followed by the 5km fun run at 8.15am and 5km family friendly walk at 9am.
Visit www.friendsofpalliativecare.org.au or www.facebook.com/FOPCMAITLAND for updates.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
