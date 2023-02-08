Hot and humid days look likely to ruin Edith Walz' hopes of defending her big win at the 2022 Maitland Show.
Her yellow Dahlia - that grew from a bulb that belonged to her father Jim Saunders - was named Champion at the show, but thanks to a mix of high temperatures, low rainfall and high humidity it is unlikely to make a return this year.
The intense conditions in recent weeks have decimated her dahlia crop and she is worried the flowers won't be good enough to bring to the show next week.
"The heat burns the little buds before they come out and it effects the flowers," she said.
"They get a disease on the leaf as well which we didn't have last year - last year we had a lot of rain which was good for them because they need a lot of water, and we didn't have the heat.
Mrs Walz will wait until Sunday before she makes her final decision. Entries for the flora competition, in the horticulture section, close on Monday, February 13.
"I won't put them in if they aren't up to scratch," she said.
"There are some out this week, but there is another week to go. It has been very hot and we're supposed to get another scorcher on Saturday.
"The ones that are out at the moment are nice, mine were a bit earlier in flowering this time - I had some beautiful ones a couple of weeks ago but they have gone now."
Mrs Walz inherited some of her father's bulbs when he died and has been growing them ever since.
