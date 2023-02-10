Maitland Regional Art Gallery must be doing something right - this January it had the most visitors ever, and without a flagship exhibition or event.
The gallery had 8,000 people through the door, almost double the monthly average of 4,500.
About 60 per cent of those visitors were tourists or travellers - a strong indication of the visitor economy in Maitland.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery director Gerry Bobsien said it's a positive signal for a strong year to come.
"We had our strongest month we've ever had, in history in the gallery," she said.
"It almost feels like things are back to normal after two years of waves of COVID, that has impacted our visitation."
In other news:
Ms Bobsien thinks the gallery's strong and diverse program of art workshops and events, like Free Art January, helped draw people in.
It also received a Screen NSW grant, which let the gallery host filmmaking and screen workshops for young adults.
"We had a lot on so it was really active, really busy and people just loved it," Ms Bobsien said.
"We also had the incredible Tinky Art Trail, and initially we had that for kids, but so many adults wanted to do the treasure hunt we ended up making a whole other worksheet just for adults.
"It was just a really strong, diverse mix of programming and events, and really great exhibitions."
This record-breaking month comes after Maitland Regional Art Gallery was voted the second best art gallery in NSW in a NSW Government social media survey in October.
It was only behind Sydney's Art Gallery of NSW.
Ms Bobsien said another reason for the gallery's success could be they opened seven days a week throughout the school holidays.
The gallery will continue to open every day in future school holidays, and on Mondays during term it will open its doors to school groups only.
Ms Bobsien said the gallery has a strong reputation, not just in the museums and galleries sector, but with artists too.
"I think that our reputation is based on the fact we have a really strong ethic around championing the artist and their voice," she said.
"We also have a significant collection, and what that does is it brings in a lot of donations, so artists feel that their work is well placed within our collection.
"I think that regional galleries in NSW are so strong, and have put on such a diverse and interesting mix of exhibitions that draw people to them, and the standard is incredibly high in our region.
"That in itself builds a reputation as well, not only within the region but within the state and also nationally."
The gallery has some exciting exhibitions coming up for the remainder of 2023, with artists from all over Australia.
Starting on March 4, Kungka Kupu (Strong Women) will open at MRAG, featuring contemporary works by celebrated women artists, drawn from the collection of the Gallery of South Australia.
Ms Bobsien said the touring exhibition is only stopping at two NSW locations, and expects it will draw some visitors from Sydney.
From March 18, Maitland artist Toby Cedar's Mir Giz Kemerkemer Opged Lam Zenadh Kes (Stories from the Eastern Islands - Torres Strait) will be open.
The exhibition presents new works, celebrating Eastern island culture through both traditional and contemporary art forms like sculpture, dance, carvings and technology.
Later in the year the entire gallery will transform for the first time in a very long time for one exhibition called Upriver Downriver.
From June 10, the exhibition will feature 50 local artists from all along the Hunter River.
Visit www.mrag.org.au to see all upcoming exhibitions.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.