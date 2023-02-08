Global superstar Pink is coming to Newcastle in a massive follow-up to the legendary Elton John.
Pink will bring her Summer Carnival tour to McDonald Jones Stadium on February 13, 2024, with special guests to be announced.
"I am so excited to finally get a chance to tour Australia and New Zealand in the summer," she said.
"I can't wait to bring the Summer Carnival Tour to my home away from home, and smile and sing together until our cheeks hurt. Summer 2024 can't come soon enough!"
It will be the pop icon's first stadium gig in the Hunter, having last played in Newcastle in 2009 when she performed her Funhouse Tour at Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
The three time Grammy Award winner behind hits such as Raise Your Glass and So What has a loyal fanbase in the Hunter.
Her 2009 tour initially included two Newcastle concerts but was increased to four after strong ticket sales.
She also played to more than 21,000 people across three sell-out shows at the entertainment centre in 2007.
To celebrate her return, Newcastle landmarks will turn pink for a week from Thursday including City Hall, Port of Newcastle, Crystalbrook Kingsley and McDonald Jones Stadium.
The announcement follows the success of Elton John's two shows at the stadium in January - the venue's first concert in over three decades, which was enjoyed by more than 50,000 fans and many more who took to surrounding streets to hear the musical maestro.
Pink is known for her extraordinary live performances. Her previous Newcastle concerts have included a trapeze and daring aerial tricks.
"Pink's live shows are something that must be seen to be believed, and we can't wait to welcome the music icon to Newcastle early next year," Venues NSW and McDonald Jones Stadium CEO Kerrie Mather said.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the concert was a huge coup for the city, after Elton John kicked his Australian tour off in Newcastle, drawing national media attention.
"Newcastle is kicking massive goals when it comes to cementing its status as a global events city," she said.
"The whole city was abuzz for Elton John. Everyone was either going or wanted to go. I think this will be a very similar buzz.
"This tour will provide an unmissable experience for music fans and a major boost for our city, bringing thousands of visitors to Newcastle and injecting millions of dollars into our economy.
"We will continue to work together with Venues NSW to bring more events of this calibre to Newcastle."
The Australian tour, which is being promoted by Live Nation, includes large capacity arenas including Sydney's Allianz Stadium, Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane and Marvel Stadium in Brisbane.
"McDonald Jones Stadium has officially been cemented as the home of world-class events," Ms Mather said.
"It is now well known among promoters and artists around the world that Newcastle is home to a fantastic stadium that delivers extraordinary experiences for patrons and artists alike."
General public tickets go on sale Friday, February 17 at 12pm through Ticketmaster. Pre-sale is available to Telstra customers on Monday, February 13 at 12pm and My Live Nation members on Thursday, February 16 at 12pm.
In other news:
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.