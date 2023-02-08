The Maitland Mercury
Pink brings Summer Carnival tour to McDonald Jones Stadium on February 13, 2024

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:02am, first published 6:23am
Pink will play her first stadium gig in the Hunter when she performs at McDonald Jones Stadium in February 2024.

Global superstar Pink is coming to Newcastle in a massive follow-up to the legendary Elton John.

