Almost 300 young competitors from across the Hunter and Central Coast came together at Maitland Aquatic Centre on Sunday, February 5, to race in the Speedo Sprint Series.
The series is for young athletes from eight to 13-years-old, giving them an opportunity to try out the 50m events and dip their toes into competitive swimming.
The series is held all across NSW, and the Coast and Valley Swimming Association (CVSA) event was held in Maitland.
CVSA publicity officer Heidi Tolar said the event was a great success.
"Perfect weather and lots of awesome racing, Speedo heats this year has again proved a very popular meet for our younger swimmers," she said.
Of the 290 competitors, about 20 were from Maitland's Valley Aquatic Club and two were from Maitland Swimming Club.
For each age group, there was a 50 metre freestyle, backstroke, butterfly and breaststroke event.
The top four placings from each event will now go on to represent CVSA in the Speedo Finals at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre in March.
Final tallies are still being counted, but Ms Tolar said she expects the CVSA team going to the finals to be similar to last year's 60-70 swimmers.
The young swimmers from our region are definitely showing promise, according to Ms Tolar.
"CVSA will be well represented at the finals with potential medals and top 10 placings," she said.
"It's fantastic to see our area developing our swimmers from the grassroots up."
There will be team relays at the finals, which the young athletes are looking forward to as they love racing as a team.
"These meets are a great stepping stone for young athletes to get a taste of racing in a fun and relaxing environment," Ms Tolar said.
"It's also great for the finalists as they get a chance at racing at the you-beaut Sydney Olympic Part Aquatic Centre."
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
