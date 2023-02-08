The Maitland Mercury
Half-price licences for safe drivers ditched in NSW

By Luke Costin
Updated February 9 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:25am
The government's Fair Go For Safe Drivers scheme is about to be axed.

Half-price licences for law-abiding NSW drivers have been canned to pay for a program helping occasional wrong-doers out of fines, the government has quietly revealed.

