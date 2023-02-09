The Maitland Mercury
Joe Eisenberg in tears over swastika vandalism at Maitland Jewish Cemetery

Belinda-Jane Davis
Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated February 9 2023 - 10:46pm, first published 10:00pm
Joe Eisenberg couldn't hold back the tears as he explained how seeing the swastika plastered over headstones at Maitland Jewish Cemetery had caused him great pain.

