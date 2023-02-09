Joe Eisenberg couldn't hold back the tears as he explained how seeing the swastika plastered over headstones at Maitland Jewish Cemetery had caused him great pain.
He spent about 15 years working to restore the cemetery with his wife Janis Wilton and never thought that kind of vandalism would happen here.
"We're both shattered. I can't understand how people can put that symbol next to the Star of David and other Jewish symbols," he said.
"To put that symbol there brings so much back for holocaust survivors and the second generation, like myself."
Fifteen headstones were vandalised with the swastika at the heritage-listed cemetery. It is believed a stencil was used to position the symbol at the same height and angle, so each one looked identical.
Mr Eisenberg said the crime, which was discovered last week, could be linked to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi's Auschwitz concentration and extermination camp, which took place on January 27.
"That cemetery has absolutely nothing to do with that period of Jewish history. Jewish people did so much for Maitland, there are buildings in the street and hospitals and masonic clubs that still remain with Jewish input," he said.
Mr Eisenberg, who now lives in Canberra, saw photos of the crime after Maitland City Council told him what happened.
He said the images were deeply upsetting.
Patricia Lucy, who came from Sydney to admire the cemetery's historical value, stumbled upon the suspected hate crime on January 31 and was deeply shocked.
She saw the line of swastikas and noticed a modern headstone commemorating the life of an Auschwitz survivor had been targeted along with very old headstones.
"I was gobsmacked, I felt sick and disturbed, I wanted to get out of there, it had a horrible vibe, and it's very rare to see the swastika in Australia," she said.
"I had actually gone into shock. Whoever did this has done a really good job at defacing the headstones."
Ms Lucy reported the vandalism to Maitland council and wanted to know why there was no security at such an important cemetery.
"I felt sorry for all of the people buried there. It's quite embarrassing that we've got something quite special here and there's no security in place to protect it," she said.
Police have appealed to the community for information to help catch those responsible.
Cemetery conservator Sach Killam made a special trip from Sydney last week to try to remove the swastikas.
He knows the cemetery well. He helped repair some of the headstones several years ago.
A council spokesman said heritage stonework methods were used to give the headstones the best chance of being restored and "very little paint" remained.
"Following an initial deep clean of the paint, a special compound was applied to the damaged headstones to draw any residue material out of the stone," he said.
"We're working with our contractor to continue to remove the little paint that remains, and restore the impacted headstones."
A toppled headstone was also reinstalled and measures put in place to improve its structural integrity.
"Now our priority shifts from removing the markings to restoring these headstones and implementing safety measures to try and ensure this doesn't happen again," the spokesman said.
Mr Eisenberg is hoping all of the inscriptions can be saved. He said the cemetery needed security measures and Ms Lucy agreed.
"It needs security and people need more education and insight to appreciate what the Jewish community went through - that will help to prevent nasty discriminatory acts," she said.
Mr Eisenberg said the cemetery was created in Louth Park as Judaism required it to be a certain number of miles from the outskirts of Maitland.
