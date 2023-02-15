RSPCA Hunter staff are grappling with the number of pets being surrendered rather than adopted from the Rutherford shelter.
Adult dogs and horses are among the standouts - with some who have been there for so long that they've achieved 'long-termer' status.
RSPCA Hunter Shelter Manager Makenzie Gleeson, said surrenders are usually consistent, however the shelter has noticed a reduction in the adoptions - adult dogs in particular.
"At the beginning of COVID restrictions we actually saw a really big increase in adoptions, up at about 30 per cent," she said.
The average time spent in care for a dog at RSPCA NSW is 45.8 days and 184 days for a horse.
"Some of the dogs here have been in care for nearly twice as long," Ms Gleeson said.
Two-year old Staffordshire bull terrier Beau is just one example of the many dogs waiting to be adopted and taken to their forever home.
Beau who is considered one of the shelter's long termers has been at the Hunter shelter since August, 2022.
A medium sized dog with energy to burn and a love for daily walks, Beau would be best suited to a family with children over the age of 15 (only because of his size and energy).
Although the number of dogs in care isn't as high as October last year - there are still 17 dogs at the RSPCA's Hunter shelter patiently waiting to be loved.
A huge part of the RSPCA NSW is their foster carers which Ms Gleeson said the Hunter shelter relies upon heavily. She said there is always a need for more.
"If you're not in a position to adopt an animal, you can become a foster carer," she said.
"This means they don't have to stay in the shelter, they can be out living in someone's home, living their best life."
Volunteering at the Hunter RSPCA is another way the community can help out and Ms Gleeson said whatever a volunteer does leaves a positive impact.
"We have volunteers come in and walk some of the dogs," she said.
"We also have some volunteers come in and create dog enrichment toys."
The not-for-profit organisation also relies heavily on donations and Ms Gleeson said no matter how small the donation, it helps to transform an animal's life.
If you are interested in adopting or fostering a pet, or volunteering, head into the RSPCA NSW Hunter Shelter at Burlington Place, Rutherford, visit www.rspcansw.org.au/ or call 4939 1555.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
