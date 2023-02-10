After last year's inaugural Reconciliation Round washed out, senior cricket teams across Maitland will finally the chance to don their Indigenous shirts on Saturday (February 11).
There are seven clubs across the district with specially designed Reconciliation Round shirts, all in the name of awareness and inclusivity.
Western Suburbs, Northern Suburbs, City United, Tenambit Morpeth, Raymond Terrace, Thornton and Bowthorne are all participating in the round.
The umpires are also getting involved, wearing a specially designed shirt.
Each game will feature an acknowledgement of country, and Thornton's game will also feature a barefoot circle ceremony.
The round is the brainchild of Western Suburbs players Aaron Golledge, Craig Gray and Ross McEntyre, who came up with it last year.
Maitland and District Cricket Association was quick to give the round its approval and Cricket Australia then implemented the Reconciliation Round, encouraging clubs across the country to get involved.
Maitland and District Cricket Association president Mark Warland said he hopes the round helps get more Indigenous players involved in the game, as well as increasing awareness of Indigenous issues.
"Like all other sports, it's getting the awareness out there and us as cricket doing our part," he said.
Australia-wide, the round will take place on Febrary 11 and 12.
Cricket Australia (CA) released a flyer to all clubs, which said "Cricket Australia encourages all clubs around Australia to be brave and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so we can make change for the benefit of all Australians".
CA encouraged its players and clubs to see, call out and report racism, acknowledge country, own our history by becoming an ally, and support local business.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
