Creativity is making a comeback at Maitland Show.
The Maitland Art Prize is making a return after a long hiatus and this week the entries were unpacked and hung in the pavilion.
Hunter River Agricultural and Horticultural Association committee member Bronwyn O'Neill said a team of volunteers had put the art prize back on the agenda and hoped it would become a show staple in the future.
There are 83 entries across several categories and some have come from as far as Queensland.
"There are entries in every category, we would have liked a few more but it's fairly good considering it has been a long time since it has been on," she said.
"We've got a bit of everything - portraits, landscapes, abstracts and we've got a sculpture section and a miniature section."
University of Newcastle Lecturer in Natural History Illustration and Fine Art Trevor Weekes will judge the entries.
The adjudication and official opening will take place in the Thomas Morgan pavilion on Friday, February 17, at Maitland Showground between 6.30pm and 8pm.
Pitcher Partners has sponsored the art prize and there is significant prize money for the winners of each category, thanks to support from other businesses.
The winner of section A - a two-dimensional painting of any subject in any medium - will take home $5000.
Section B - a work on any medium of paper with any subject - will win $1500. Section C - an abstract two-dimensional painting in any medium - will receive $500 and section E - a sculpture of any subject and material - will take home $500.
"It has been a vision to get this going again," Ms O'Neill said.
"There's a group of us working on it who used to do Father Riley's art auctions. It used to be a pretty big part of the show so we're happy it's happening again."
Maitland Show is on February 17, 18 and 19 at Maitland Showground.
Some of the attractions include the rodeo, fireworks, homecraft displays, horticultural displays, cattle clinic, woodchopping, reptile display, animal nursery, livestock exhibits, scarecrow competition and the International Salon of Photography.
Tickets bought online are slightly cheaper. An adult ticket will cost $18, seniors and concession $13.50, children 5-15 years $9 and a family pass for two adults and up to four children is $45.
