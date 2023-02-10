Maitland Show has shaken up the cooking section in a bid to give it a modern twist and make it more appealing to millennials.
In the new multicultural section, which is a nod to the show's theme Celebrating our Multicultural Community, entrants can cook chocolate burfi or vegetarian golden fish (Indian recipes); magenbrot (German gingerbread bites) or ecclefechan tarts (Scottish recipe).
Chief steward Dianne Innes said the range of dishes would expand over the next few years.
"We've got entries in all of those new sections so it will be very interesting to have a look at that. The Indian, German and Scottish groups are ones that settled in Maitland - that's why we chose them," she said.
"I'm hoping that seeing this at the show will enthuse other groups to come on board - we'd like to get many more countries and people involved."
Hexham-based business Brancourts is sponsoring the cooking section and are offering a $10 Woolworths voucher for every entrant in the cooking with sponsors products section.
In that section cooks are required to make a peachy cottage cheese angel cake.
The company make two types of cottage cheese - one dairy and one lactose-free.
"It's a very good, quality product and it lasts a long time," Mrs Heckman said.
The cooking and home craft sections have been split this year.
