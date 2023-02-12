The Maitland Mercury
Thornton post 6/285 to chase down Western Suburbs in big hitting affair

Michael Hartshorn
Michael Hartshorn
February 12 2023
Thornton's stand-in skipper Jamie Krake finished on 89 not out off 66 balls. File Picture

Thornton's Jono Gabriel, Jake Moore and Jamie Krake all scored 80s to guide the Thunder to a high-scoring four-wicket win against Western Suburbs with five overs to spare in a big round of Maitland first grade cricket.

