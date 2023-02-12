Thornton post 6/285 to chase down Western Suburbs in big hitting affair

Thornton's Jono Gabriel, Jake Moore and Jamie Krake all scored 80s to guide the Thunder to a high-scoring four-wicket win against Western Suburbs with five overs to spare in a big round of Maitland first grade cricket.
Eastern Suburbs had an emphatic eight-wicket win against Tenambit Morpeth reaching their target of 144 with 30 overs to spare, Kurri Weston Mulbring had a five-wicket win against Raymond Terrace in another high-scoring match and City United had a 40-run win against Northern Suburbs.
City United's Todd Francis (106) and Raymond Terrace skipper Daniel Upward (105) both finished with unbeaten tons
The top-five remains the same but Wests' margin on top from KWM (51) has been cut to three, City are third on 50, Easts fourth on 47 and Thornton fifth on 45.
At Coronation Oval, Thornton opener Gabriel bludgeoned 10 fours and five sixes in his 86 off 63 balls, while not to be outdone stand-in skipper Krake finished on 89 not out off just 66 balls including nine fours and four sixes as they chased down the Plovers impressing 8/281 off 50 overs.
Moore was almost pedestrian in comparison, but just as valuable, with his 85 coming off 98 balls. He hit nine four and three sixes along the way.
With balls flying in every directions, Wests skipper Mitchell Fisher finished with an economical 3-39 off his 10 overs.
Justin Lantry got Wests off to a flier with a typically big-hitting 56 off 37 balls which included six sixes and three fours.
Shannon Threlfo continued his fine season with 88 off just 100 balls before he was run out. His innings included seven fours and three sixes.
Fisher chimed in with 33 and Shaun Hill 24. Izach Dennis made 15 not out off 18 balls in another cameo with the bat.
Thornton shared the wickets around with Dean Bradford taking 2-28 off seven overs and Jake Reeves taking the same figures off three.
At King Edward Park, Easts skipper Riley Horrocks and Jack Bennett both picked up three wickets as the Griffins dismissed Tenambit Morpeth Bulls for 143 in the 32nd over.
Openers Ashley Elphick with 38 and Adam Sidoti 34 were the leading scorers for the Bulls.
In reply, Easts made 2/144 off 19.2 overs.
At Lorn Park, City United's Todd Francis put his stamp on proceedings to finish on 106 not out and pick up 3-33 as his side ran out 4-219 to 179 winners.
Ricky Dent made 43 to be City's next best with the bat.
Tim Burton (2-40), Tim Baker (2-28) and Izaac Coyle (2-22) also picked up two wickets each for City.
In the final match, Kurri Weston Mulbring maintained second spot courtesy of a five-wicket win in a high-scoring match against Raymond Terrace at Kurri Central
Batting first Terrace posted 9/220 thanks in no small part to a magnificent 105 not out by skipper Daniel Upward. Upward's innings off 130 balls included 12 fours and four sixes.
He was very well supported by Luke Thomas who made 63 of just 66 balls. Unfortunately, Tom Callan with 13 not out was the only other Lions batter to reach double figures.
Elliot Maher had the best bowling return taking 4-36, Sam Dalibozek finished with 2-52 and Steven Abel a super-economical 2-18 off his 10.
Dalbiozek was outstanding with the bat with his 86 not out off 63 balls including seven fours and seven sixes.
Lachlan Vassella made 43 and Liam Neild 30 as the Warriors made 5/222 to reach their target in the 43rd over.
Tom Callan was tremendous for the Lions taking 4-34.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.