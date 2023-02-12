Smith farewelled with Osborn Medal

Departing harness racing administrator Wayne Smith was honoured and surprised to receive the prestigious Dick Osborn Medal on Saturday night.
Smith was recognised at the Hunter Valley Harness Racing Awards night at the Bank Hotel, less than two weeks after stepping away from the secretary-manager role at the Newcastle club. The 43-year-old also resigned as secretary of Maitland Harness Racing Club, bringing an end to three decades of service to the industry.
Smith said the recipients of the Dick Osborn Medal, named after the legendary trainer-driver who died in 2013, are "the fabric of Hunter Valley harness racing" and he was honoured to join the list. The award is given for outstanding service, achievement, contribution and participation in local harness racing.
"It was very nice and I was completely taken by surprise," Smith said.
"I was there to present the Hunter Valley trainer and driver awards and I had no idea. I helped them order the trophy because no one else knew how the design came about and where we got it. I said I can order it, and they said right-o but we can't tell you who wins it, so I told them who to ring to get it engraved."
The award win was an emotional one for Smith, who knew Osborn as a mentor and friend.
Smith recalled that when he started as trials supervisor at Cessnock at age 21, stewards asked Osborn to help him out.
"We did it for a lot of years and it got to the point where Dick stopped driving, so I'd pick him up, do the trials and drive him home," he said.
"I remember the day he told me he needed to finish up going to Cessnock trials. He said he didn't feel he was contributing enough, he was having trouble on the stairs and his eyesight was playing up.
"Dick got upset and cried because he had to finish up, he got out of the car and I cried too."
Others recognised on the night included Singleton trainer Aaron Goadsby, who received the Ros Falconer Award for service to the industry at all levels.
Breanna Lindsay gained the Matthew Jenkins Young Achiever Award, which goes to a participant who shows potential and displays positive values away from the sport.
Horse of the Year was Hunter Championship winner Far Out Bro, which was trained by Sawyers Gully horseman Adam Ruggari.
Goadsby-trained Threebushelsofoats was two-year-old of the year. Three-year-old of the year was Clayton Harmey-trained Daniel Boom and the four-year-old award was shared by Casual River and Miss Serendipity.
Robin Dundee Club's Cheryl Lowe Memorial prize for most successful lady trainer went to Lily Hosking. The top driver was Grace Panella.
Josh Gallagher and Harmey were recognised as the Newcastle and Hunter Valley driving and training premierships winners respectively.
Newcastle will hold an eight-race card and the barrier draw for Friday night's group 1 Mile on Monday.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
