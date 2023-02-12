Typewriters, a fax and snail mail - the days no one was hacked

I was at my computer recently waiting for an email to come through that I know had just been sent.
I kept checking my inbox - and my spam, just in case.
I was getting a little frustrated that it was taking so long to arrive.
Quite simply I had things to do and really didn't have time to wait for this email.
It was clearly a slow day in the cyber world because it took about two minutes.
That's right two whole minutes.
And then I gave myself a reality check.
I reminded myself of a time, not so long ago, when the only way a letter would arrive was after several days via snail mail.
Back then even overnight delivery was an unknown concept.
You can forget about a two minute wait.
Then as time progressed into the mid-80s I remember the introduction of this amazing thing called a fascimile (fax) machine.
I reminded myself of my early working days where one of the few fax machines in Maitland was probably in The Mercury's old High Street office.
I thought: 'wow, how high tech. This is so cool.'
As a cadet, I was tasked (along with an office admin assistant) with clearing the documents which came in the form of one long run of paper - none of these A4 pages.
I would often re-type the content - using a traditional, old-school typwriter (see picture above) and copy paper.
If I was fortunate I wouldn't need to change the ribbon and I would complete my typing without error, in which case I would have to start again.
But one thing was always certain, my typewriter would drop the letter 'e' - just like the typewriters on any of the popular crime shows of the day such as Murder She Wrote.
The technology was ever evolving and within a few years things started to become a little daunting as I noted the very modern equipment I was required to use.
Our newsroom had taken on a completely new look overnight.
It was an office complete with a computer for each reporter and the fax machine sat in a room with a large glass sliding door behind my desk.
Emails were still a foreign concept at that time. Snail mail was still our reality.
I fondly reflect on those times-gone-by when everything seemed to happen at a slower pace.
It makes me smile and I note that we never seemed to have a problem with the slow mail, the endless reams of paper spewing from the fax machine or the clunky old typewriter with the lazy 'e'.
But I guess that was a time when we knew no different.
I'm most definitely grateful for modern technology, but like everything there is the good and bad side to this.
For starters, no-one ever tried to hack into my typewriter to steal my identity, my money or my passwords.
In fact we didn't even need to remember passwords back then.
That was definitely a bonus.
Donna Sharpe
Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.