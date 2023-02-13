To celebrate 30 years in business, Andrew and Tracy Saide have set out to raise a huge $30,000 for Maitland HealthStays.
Mr Saide said their business, A&T Saide Mechanical, has enjoyed 30 great years of loyal support from the community, and this is their way of giving back.
Whether it's generations of families using their services, or being invited to weddings and anniversaries, the Saides have really felt the support of the community over the past 30 years.
Maitland HealthStays is a project by the combined Rotary Clubs of Maitland, which will see a multi-million dollar affordable accommodation service built close to Maitland Hospital.
Mr Saide said they chose this cause as it's something our community needs.
"One day your child might need it," he said.
"It's so that some of the load may come off the parents, parents won't have the load of worrying about accommodation or getting here and have somewhere to stay.
He has already gathered a few pledges of donations from other local businesses, and hopes to see more come through.
A & T Saide Mechanical started in the shed right across from where they are now in Young Street, East Maitland.
Maitland HealthStays director Trevor Lynch said the committee would like to thank A&T Saide Mechanical for their financial help and wish them a happy 30th birthday.
"Andrew's very generous offer and challenge to his customers, and others, is a great indicator of the level of support the Maitland HealthStays project is receiving and is one of three upcoming events to raise money for this important initiative," he said.
"The Rotary Club of East Maitland is organising Motorama, a showcase of prized and vintage cars, for Saturday, March 5, and plans are progressing well for the combined Rotary Clubs of Maitland golf day for Sunday, March 19.
"The committee is encouraged and buoyed by the support we are receiving to make this ambitious and important community project a reality."
The Saides kicked off the fundraising with a $1000 donation. To make a donation, visit the Maitland HealthStays website.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
