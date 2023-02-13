The Maitland Mercury
A&T Saide Mechanical celebrate 30 years in business with a $30k fundraiser for Maitland HealthStays

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 14 2023 - 9:30am
Andrew Saide with a copy of The Mercury from August 1994, featuring an article on his business keeping up to date with modern technology. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

To celebrate 30 years in business, Andrew and Tracy Saide have set out to raise a huge $30,000 for Maitland HealthStays.

